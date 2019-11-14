KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The gamer representing the Chiefs in the ongoing $700,000 Madden NFL esports tournament was banned from the event this week, after details about his sex crime past came to light.
Nathan Harris, 23, had won the Kansas City Chiefs-only portion of the tournament, and was representing the Chiefs in the EA Sports Madden NFL 20 Championship Series against other teams. Entertainment giant EA, which holds the tournament and also publishes the massively-popular Madden football video game franchise, pulled Harris from the tournament a few days after KCTV5 News published an exclusive story revealing Harris' criminal past.
EA released a statement to KCTV5 News in which they state that they do not allow players who have committed felonies to compete in their events. The statement in full reads as follows:
Following a recent tournament, we became aware that two EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20 Championship Series competitors had a felony criminal history. It is our policy that players that have committed felony and serious crimes will not be allowed to compete in our events. The nature of the offenses involved are clearly not in keeping with the values of our competitions or Electronic Arts and the NFL, and we’ve taken action accordingly.
Effective immediately, the two players have been indefinitely suspended from the Madden NFL Championship Series, and will not be allowed to engage in EA sanctioned Madden competitions.
We consistently monitor the competition to ensure continued integrity both on-and-off-the field. It was not identified until after a recent events that these individuals had prior criminal history. We took action immediately after the discovery.
Harris pleaded guilty in 2017 to felony intimidation in a sexual extortion plot and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He had also been charged with cyberstalking, but that charge was dropped in the plea deal.
Harris hacked into a computer in 2014 and acquired nude pictures of an underage teenage girl, then used those pictures to try to blackmail the girl into sending him more nude pics, the Champaign County, IL, Prosecutor's Office told KCTV5.
Harris had threatened to send the nude pics to the girl's family if she didn't send him more, the prosecutor said. Prosecutors during the case also alleged that Harris behaved similarly with four other teenage girls.
Harris could be seen in online videos during the tournament going by "FamedNate" and sporting Chiefs gear and facing off against other esports players.
EA Sports holds the exclusive video game licensing rights for the NFL and its teams. Star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the Madden 20 cover, the game being used for the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.