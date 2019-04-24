KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs have released a statement following the announcement that the Johnson County District Attorney has declined to issue charges against Tyreek Hill.
The short statement basically is a “no comment” citing the ongoing investigation by the Department for Children and Families.
“This afternoon we were informed that Tyreek Hill will not be charged by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office. Due to the continued investigation by the Department for Children and Families, we will have no further comment at this time.”
District Attorney Steve Howe noted Wednesday that while Hill is not facing any charges at this time, cases of child abuse have a five-year statue of limitations under Kansas Law.
When asked by KCTV5 News if that meant Hill could face charges in the future, Howe responded by simply saying, “Anything is possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.