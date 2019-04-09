FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs announced its 2019 preseason schedule on Tuesday.
They will kick off their preseason schedule at Arrowhead Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals followed by a road trip to Pittsburgh in preseason week two.
The Chiefs then return home to face the San Francisco 49ers before finishing the preseason on the road against the Green Bay Packers.
Dates and times will be announced as soon as they are finalized.
All four games will be aired on KCTV5.
