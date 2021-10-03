KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a bit of history with Sunday's win against Philadelphia.
Reid returned to Philadelphia and earned his 100th career win with the Chiefs, becoming the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams. Reid’s 140 victories with the Eagles are the most in franchise history.
“The people here have been phenomenal since I got here,” Reid said. “My room was loaded with food so it was good to have a cheesesteak and a lot of other things. It's good to be back.”
Reid won 140 games in 14 seasons with the Eagles and his 100th win with the Chiefs comes in season eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.