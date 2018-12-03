KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have begun preparations for a potential home playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card or AFC Divisional home game will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets for an AFC Championship Game will only go on-sale to the public once the game is confirmed.
Postseason tickets can be purchased online at www.chiefs.com or through the Chiefs Mobile app.
If no game is played at Arrowhead, fans will be refunded the full amount back to the method of payment.
Jackson County taxpayers will have a priority presale to purchase tickets to postseason games beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
2018 NFL Postseason Game Schedule
- Wild Card Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 5 or Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019
- Divisional Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 12 or Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019
- AFC/NFC Championship Games – Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019
