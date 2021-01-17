KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss the rest of the AFC Divisional Round game.
Backup Chad Henne will be taking over.
Mahomes ran into the locker room under his own power, but he is being evaluated for a concussion.
He was ruled out by the Chiefs.
.@tracywolfson provides an update on Patrick Mahomes after he went to the locker room for further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/VHOWKwmpHL— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 17, 2021
This is a developing story.
