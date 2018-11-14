KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is easily the NFL's biggest star right now.
But it turns out, the 23-year-old has an alleged flaw. He is now embarrassed to put ketchup on his steak.
A new profile piece by ESPN showcases just that.
According to the article, his grandfather asked him what it's like to be famous. He said for one thing, it means he eats less ketchup.
Apparently, Mahomes used to get bottles of it for his birthday. But since his newfound fame, he's been sheepish to order it.
At one dinner recently, apparently his mother ordered it for him so he could put it on the steak he was eating.
The story is now trending on Twitter.
