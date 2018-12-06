KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign is in its third year and the Chiefs will be sporting some new footwear for a good cause when they head to the field this Sunday as part of it.
For games during Weeks 13-15, each NFL team will designate one home game as their “My Cause, My Cleats” game, where players wear customized cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes.
The Chiefs selected their Sunday, Dec. 9 game at Arrowhead against the Baltimore Ravens for this.
Eighteen Chiefs players are participating, including Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes' cause is “Team Luke and Hope For Minds,” which works to raise money to help families cover medical bills when their children sustain a head injury.
“The Texas Tech tennis coach’s son, Luke Siegal, ended up suffering a brain injury because of a bad golf cart accident, and I could see his fight and his will to get back – doing everything he could every single day,” Mahomes said about the cause on the Chiefs website. “It’s important to me to use my platform to share that message to kids around the world – that they can keep fighting and doing what they need to get back.”
As for some other players, Spencer Ware chose the Sickle Cell aWAREness Foundation, Gehrig Dieter chose KC Pet Project and the U.S. Army, and Cam Erving chose the American Cancer Society and the National Down Syndrome Society.
To view the complete list of the Chiefs players' causes, click here.
After the game, the shoes will be auctioned off and the proceeds will benefit each cause, respectively. Fans can bid on game-issued player cleats here.
"The philanthropic passions of NFL players come to life in incredible ways all year long," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We are proud to expand our efforts to highlight the extraordinary impact of NFL players and teams in communities across the country."
Also, the players will share images of their cleats and the stories behind them on social media using the hashtag "#mycausemycleats."
The NFL said players and teams worked directly with local customizers as well as Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas to design their cleats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.