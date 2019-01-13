Colts Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jeff Allen celebrates with fans after an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 31-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- After several inches of snow fell on the ground in Kansas City, many in the city needed some help getting around.

That included Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen.

Allen tweeted late Saturday night that someone assisted him when his car got stuck in the snow - and he wants to reward him with AFC Championship tickets.

"My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player," Allen tweeted. "I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban."

By Sunday afternoon, Allen tweeted and said he had found the man.

The Chiefs defeated the Colts 31-13 on Saturday.

Arrowhead Stadium will host its first AFC Championship game next weekend.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.