KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is this year's winner of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.
Presented at the 2021 ESPYs Award, the award is given out to an athlete "whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports."
Duvernay-Tardif was given the award for his work fighting COVID-19 on the front-lines in his home country of Canada.
He spent eight months helping COVID-19 patients, tasks including administering drug dosages, feeding, washing and dressing them.
He was also involved with the NFL's COVID-19 Task Force this season and launched the Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Foundation.
