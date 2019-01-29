ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs and Missouri Western State University reached an agreement Tuesday that would keep the Chiefs in St. Joseph for training camp in 2019.
This marks the 10th-consecutive year the Kansas City Chiefs held training camp at the university.
"After another outstanding season, excitement should be at an all-time high this summer when the Kansas City Chiefs return for their tenth training camp in St. Joseph," said Robert Vartabedian, Missouri Western's president. "Thank you to Chiefs President Mark Donovan and Coach Andy Reid for continuing to embrace Missouri Western as their team's summer training camp home. It truly is an honor. Hosting an NFL training camp is a team effort, and I'm grateful beyond words to everyone on campus and in the community that work together to make it a memorable experience for the fans."
“Missouri Western State University has continued to deliver outstanding facilities and services for our annual training camp since we moved back to the state of Missouri prior to the 2010 season,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “The university and the city of St. Joseph provide our team the unique ability to go away for camp, while also offering resources and amenities for fans throughout Chiefs Kingdom to have access to their favorite team. We are thankful to Missouri Western State University leadership, specifically MWSU President Dr. Robert Vartabedian and Director of Athletics Josh Looney, for their continued support. We are looking forward to another summer in St. Joseph later this year.”
Of the five total training camp sites used throughout the Chiefs' franchise history, the 10-year tenure in St. Joseph is the third-longest at any one location.
