KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to restructure his contract to allow the Chiefs to save $17 million against the cap. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team will convert Mahomes' $21.7 million roster bonus to a signing bonus. 

That would save Kansas City approximately $17 million against the cap. 

Earlier this week, the Chiefs released offensive lineman Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, creating about $18 million in cap space. 

Even with those cuts, the Chiefs were still about $3 million over the cap. 

The news also comes with reports that the Chiefs are interested in extending safety Tyrann Mathieu's deal. 

