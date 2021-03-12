KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to restructure his contract to allow the Chiefs to save $17 million against the cap.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team will convert Mahomes' $21.7 million roster bonus to a signing bonus.
That would save Kansas City approximately $17 million against the cap.
Earlier this week, the Chiefs released offensive lineman Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, creating about $18 million in cap space.
Even with those cuts, the Chiefs were still about $3 million over the cap.
The news also comes with reports that the Chiefs are interested in extending safety Tyrann Mathieu's deal.
