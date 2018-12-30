KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Patrick Mahomes became the third quarterback in NFL history with a 50-touchdown pass season when he connected with Demarcus Robinson on an 89-yarder midway through the third quarter against Oakland.
Peyton Manning set the record of 55 with the Broncos in 2013, while the Patriots' Tom Brady threw also threw 50 touchdown passes in the 2007 season.
Mahomes' long TD strike, which gave Kansas City a 28-3 lead, also gave him 5,061 yards passing this season. He's the sixth quarterback with at least 5,000 yards in a season and the second with that many yards and 50 TD passes — Manning threw for 5,477 during his 55-TD season.
