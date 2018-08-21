Chiefs look to step up speed in Week 3 of the preseason

The Chiefs are back at the training complex and preparing for what most people call the most important of the four preseason games.
This third week is usually when fans get to see most of the starters get their most significant playing time.
Coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that the team is going to treat this week as close to a regular season week as possible.
Reid said there is a good chance inside linebackers Reggie Ragland and Anthony Hitchens could play on Saturday.
While Hitchens has been getting back to 100 percent, he also may have played a part in encouraging newly signed cornerback Orlando Scandrick to come to Kansas City.
Scandrick and Hitchens were teammates on the Dallas Cowboys for four seasons, and the cornerback, who practiced with the team for the first time Tuesday, said the two were texting back and forth before he came to KC.
One question many fans still have is how Sammy Watkins will work as a receiver for Patrick Mahomes. The QB targeted Watkins three times in Atlanta with no receptions, but Mahomes told reporters it is about getting in reps and getting Watkins comfortable.
"It's a hard offense to learn and I know that from last year, but he's picking it up well especially with all that we are asking of him,” Mahomes said. “I'm excited to see when he does learn all those different routes and positions because it will spread out and take our offense to a new level."
The QB added the pair has had good connections in practice, which Mahomes believes will translate into the regular season, a belief Reid shares.
"All that will come,” the coach said Tuesday. “Sammy is still working through the offense. And I love his intensity just learning all the small things, and we are moving him everywhere you've seen that in practice."
The Chiefs head to Chicago to take on the Bears Saturday. Kickoff is at noon on KCTV5.
