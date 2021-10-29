KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs and the University of Kansas Health System will host a free Covid-19 vaccine and booster clinic prior to Monday Night Football game.
The clinic will begin at 4 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.
"We have been working with our partners to identify ways to raise awareness for vaccinations while also exploring events that work within the scope of our operations," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "We appreciate the support from The University of Kansas Health System in making this vaccination opportunity available to fans on Monday, and we hope to host similar opportunities as the season progresses."
Those with tickets can visit KU Health Center's tent near the Founder's Club to get their shots.
Pfizer vaccines are available for those ages 12 and up. Parental consent is required for those between the ages of 12-17.
Moderna and Johnson and Johnson shots are available for those ages 18 and up.
More information here.
