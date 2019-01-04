KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This weekend the Chiefs won’t be on the field, but they’ll be watching the rest of the Wildcard games to find out who they will play in Arrowhead next weekend.
Kansas City is going all out to show their support for the Chiefs ahead of their big playoff game!
At 9 Friday morning crews started hanging huge Chiefs banners at Union Station.
But Chiefs Kingdom won’t know which team Kansas City will play until this weekend.
There are a couple different outcomes that will decide which team comes to Arrowhead.
On Saturday keep an eye on the Colts and Texans game.
If the Colts win, they’ll come to Arrowhead next Saturday.
But if the Texans win then it all depends on Sunday’s early game between the Chargers and Ravens.
The Chiefs will play whoever is the lowest remaining seed.
Kansas City will take the field in Arrowhead next Saturday at 3:35 p.m.
Then if they win that game they’ll play in Arrowhead again the next weekend for the AFC Championship and spot in the Super Bowl.
