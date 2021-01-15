KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Orange and brown colors were on full display at KCI.
For the first time in 18 years, Cleveland Browns fans are excited to finally be able to sport them during playoff time, as the Dawg Pound fans have officially arrived in Kansas City.
Big Willie is a Browns super-fan, who’s followed his squad through the bad times --- and even the more bad times.
“I go to all games every year and now I'm here,” said Willie.
Sunday, here in Kansas City, is where his Browns face off against the defending world champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The Browns are in the playoffs for the first time since 2002, and while Big Willie is in the city of fountains, there’s only two things on his mind: food and a win.
“I’m here to show a little bit of unlimited love to Kansas City and ya’ll's bbq, baked beans, macaroni and cheese and cornbread whatever ya’ll got we want it” said Willie. "Browns fans travel so well and when the Browns are winning, there’s nothing stopping us from showing up we are looking for victory. We are looking for a Pat Mahomes bologna sandwiches.”
One thing he said is for sure: Browns fans do travel well.
Many like Willie are excited about history being made within the Browns franchise.
“After all we’ve overcome and all the things that we’ve been through, knocking off the Steelers two weeks back to back. Now we come down to face the defending champs it must go on,” said one fan.
Another fan added “I have been patiently waiting so now is the time.”
Some even landed in Kansas City with optimism saying while they are big underdogs, "any given Sunday something can happen"
Even though the Browns are traveling in great numbers, so are Chiefs fans who were helping create a nice sea of red in the midst of the brown, black and orange, at KCI.
