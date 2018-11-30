KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Video has appeared online of Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt allegedly shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel back in February.

TMZ posted the video Friday afternoon.

In a police report, Abigail Ottinger, 19, said Hunt shoved her outside of The Metropolitan at the 9 early in the morning on Feb. 10. In a second police report, Ottinger is accused of shoving a woman who was with Hunt and his friends.

One of Hunt's friends said Hunt requested Ottinger and another woman to leave when he discovered they were too young to drink legally, the second police report said.

The second police report also says Hunt's friend told police Ottinger used racial slurs against him and Hunt.

No charges have been filed against Hunt or Ottinger.

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release a statement Friday afternoon.

In August, Hunt addressed reports of both the February incident and another in which he was accused of punching a man.

"You know, I'm learning from it, and I'm just focused on football ... you know just be in the right place at the right time, I'm just going to keep thinking about football, go out there and do my job," he said.

In August, according to ESPN, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also addressed Hunt's character at that time and said that didn't expect the running back to be disciplined by the NFL.

"Kareem is a young man, second year in the league, obviously had a very big year on the field last year," Hunt said. "I'm sure he learned some lessons this offseason and hopefully won't be in those kind of situations in the future."

