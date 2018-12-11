KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For the 22nd year in a row, The Kansas City Chiefs are encouraging a culture of neighbors helping neighbors, one donation at a time.
That's why Chiefs alumni KC Wolf and the team's cheerleaders were out in the community motivating people to give the gift of life at The Community Blood Donation Center.
There isn’t a shortage of blood right now, but it normally happens during the holiday season.
That’s why The Community Blood Center is trying to work ahead.
“I think it’s something that I was blessed to do,” expressed Michael Wright, Donor.
Wright donates often.
“I matched a sickle cell patient when I was in Memphis and that got me started and a friend of mine had cancer and platelets are helpful for people going through chemo,” said Wright.
He was at The Community Blood Center Tuesday.
The organization teamed up with The Kansas City Chiefs for their annual blood drive to make sure there’s enough blood for hospitals in the metro area as we head into the holiday’s because it’s really needed during that time.
“People will get busy, families in town, they’re not working, and we anticipate that, so this is our time of year we really want to build up out inventory,” voiced David Graham, Exec. Dir., Community Blood Center.
The Chiefs have helped with blood drives for more than twenty years.
“Always important why, because there are a number of people who need your blood and you might be the type, so you want to definitely come out,” exclaimed Priest Holmes, Kansas City Chiefs.
Priest Holmes and Dante Hall signed autographs and took pictures with all the donors.
Hall says it’s important to give back to the community and organization that gave so much to him.
“It’s amazing how you can do little things like just donating blood to save a life or donate your organs if you happen to pass, just little things like that can give a person a tremendous opportunity in life,” proclaimed Dante Hall, Kansas City Chiefs.
If you didn’t get a chance to donate Tuesday, you still can.
You can go to any Community Blood Center in the metro.
You don’t need an appointment.
