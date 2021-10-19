KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs hit the runway Tuesday night to help raise money for sexual assault survivors as well as education programs for KC youth.
The 10th annual Chiefs Style Lounge, hosted by the organization and Tavia Hunt, features Chiefs styles and apparel worn by Ava Hunt, Miss Missouri Teen USA Anna Long, Miss Kansas Teen USA Madilynn Becker, Chiefs Cheerleaders, and others.
The event is in partnership with the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault (MOCSA), a local organization that seeks to improve the lives of those affected by sexual assault and abuse.
Proceeds from the silent auction are donated to MOCSA, which works with the Chiefs to sustain and expand MOCSA's youth focused prevention and education programs in the metro.
"With these funds we'll make sure that we're able to maintain these prevention efforts to teach kids and young adults on what their responsibility and what their role is in preventing sexual violence in our community," MOCSA President Julie Donelon said.
To learn more about MOCSA, you can visit their website by clicking the link here.
