KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday evening, the Chiefs confirmed they have a replacement in line for Bob Sutton.
According to a page on their website, the Chiefs will be hiring Steve Spagnuolo as their new defensive coordinator.
He was labeled a favorite on Wednesday by ESPN's Adam Schefter and, only two days after the firing of Sutton, the Chiefs have their man to fix the defense.
Spagnuolo spent time as the Giants defensive coordinator and interim head coach, as well as the St. Louis Rams head coach.
Spagnuolo began his coaching career as an Eagles defensive assistant under Andy Reid.
Now, they will reunite here in Kansas City.
“Steve is a bright defensive mind with a lot of coaching experience and success in our league,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “I know him well from our time together in Philadelphia and I feel that his leadership skills and teaching abilities, combined with his scheme, will be a great fit for our team as we move forward.”
Spagnuolo was also the defensive coordinator with the Giants in Super Bowl 42, when they ended the Patriots undefeated season.
His last year with the Giants, their defense was ranked exactly the same as the Chiefs this past season in terms of yards allowed per game, passing and rushing yards surrendered, and total defense.
