KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid missed Sunday's postgame press conference after the team said he was feeling ill.
Chiefs Executive Vice President of Communications Ted Crews said he was getting checked out by the team's medical staff.
Reid did address the team after the game.
NFL Network reporter James Palmer tweeted on Sunday that Reid left the stadium in an ambulance and that players did not know he was feeling ill.
"Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution," Palmer reported.
Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021
The Chiefs did not confirm that report.
I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 26, 2021
There's no additional information at this time.
