KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One legendary Kansas City athlete had a good relationship with George H.W. Bush.
The late Chiefs' Linebacker Derrick Thomas was one of President Bush's thousand points of light.
His "Third and Long Program" is still going strong today and for that he was honored by the late president.
"I believe he's the only athlete to receive that honor... so that's where that relationship kind of spawned and it was able to grow from there," said Derrion Thomas, Derrick Thomas’ son.
Taking a walk down memory lane with Derrion Thomas is a great way to spend the afternoon.
"So me and my dad every Sunday would go to the games and from when I was a kid I'd go out for warm-ups with them and throw the ball around," expressed Thomas.
So many pictures...so many stories...and clearly so much love for the late, great Kansas City Chief.
"He was just kind of a big kid," voiced Thomas.
Thomas says he still connects with people every day because of his dad.
"...just being able to feel that love they have for him and being able to talk to people about their experience and how he may have touched their lives or changed their lives... it's truly humbling to know that somebody who passed away almost 20 years ago now still has that effect on people," proclaimed Thomas.
Thomas says he'll always have a soft spot in his heart for President George H.W. Bush for recognizing the difference his dad made in Kansas City.
"It's always good and great to do things for other people and that is the true meaning of all of it but it's always good to be recognized for those accomplishments and be able to have those honors," exclaimed Thomas.
