KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – In a late-night news conference, Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said the organization was “deeply disturbed” by recordings of Tyreek Hill and his fiance released by KCTV5 News Thursday.

Veach noted the team heard the video in real-time with the public, adding that they are concerned for both Hill and Crystal Espinal but that their main focus was on the welfare of the young child.

In the 11-minute audio recordings captured in Dubai, Hill and Espinal can be heard discussing their 3-year-old son and the broken arm he sustained, an incident that Espinal appears to blame on Hill.

The general manager also said that Hill will not take part in team activities for the “foreseeable future.”

He also said the organization is continuing to gather more information and would soon “make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill.”

KCTV5 News released the recordings one day after Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced that he was declining to charge Hill or Espinal with any crimes following an investigation into two reports of child abuse at Hill’s Overland Park Home.