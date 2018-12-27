FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams has agreed to a two-year extension.
According to William’s agent, Ian Greengross, in a tweet on Thursday at 7:11 p.m he said…
“Congrats to @TooLoose26 (Damien Williams) on your contract extension with the @Chiefs! Well earned, well deserved.”
According to multiple reports, the extension is worth up to more than $8 million.
Williams spent the beginning part of his career with the dolphins.
