KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Chiefs game that was scheduled for noon on Sunday has been pushed back.
The NFL has said that the Chiefs versus the Raiders game that was scheduled for Sunday at noon, has been pushed back to 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
According to Arrowhead Pride, the game was pushed back due to the Chiefs playing the Raiders and the Broncos playing the Chargers. The NFL wants both games to stay competitive and to continue to play their starters so therefore both games will start at 3:25 p.m.
“The NFL is ensuring that both of these games will be competitive. If the Chiefs were to win their game at noon, the Chargers-Broncos game at 3:25 would become meaningless. This way, both games will be meaningful until the final whistle,” wrote Arrowhead Pride on their website.
