Texans Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has announced his retirement.

Sherman tweeted a video on Twitter with the hashtags "deputysheriff" and "retirement."

He was going to become a free agent once the NFL new year begins.

He played eight seasons with the Chiefs and scored five touchdowns for the Chiefs. He was also a presence for the Chiefs' special teams unit.

“Kansas City, thanks for all the memories," Sherman said. "It’s been a great run. Eight years, Super Bowls, but it’s on to the next chapter.”

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.