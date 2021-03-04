KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has announced his retirement.
Sherman tweeted a video on Twitter with the hashtags "deputysheriff" and "retirement."
He was going to become a free agent once the NFL new year begins.
He played eight seasons with the Chiefs and scored five touchdowns for the Chiefs. He was also a presence for the Chiefs' special teams unit.
“Kansas City, thanks for all the memories," Sherman said. "It’s been a great run. Eight years, Super Bowls, but it’s on to the next chapter.”
Thank you Chiefs Kingdom #deputysheriff #HSI #retirement #Chiefs #NFL pic.twitter.com/pjyN8xO1tP— Anthony Sherman (@Shermanator_42) March 4, 2021
