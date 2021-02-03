KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Outside of Kansas City, no part of the country roots harder for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes than the State of Texas.
That includes the Whitehouse Independent School District in Whitehouse, TX, where Mahomes attended school.
The district said in a Facebook post that a Kansas City Chiefs flag is flying high in the city:
