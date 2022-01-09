Steelers Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis (73) defends during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of a third straight Super Bowl appearance will begin next Sunday night. 

The Chiefs will play at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday. 

Unless there's a tie in the Raiders and Chargers game, they'll play host to Pittsburgh. 

