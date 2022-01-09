KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of a third straight Super Bowl appearance will begin next Sunday night.
The Chiefs will play at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Unless there's a tie in the Raiders and Chargers game, they'll play host to Pittsburgh.
There ya go. Chiefs play Sunday at 7:15 pm. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/Kj5IebFZd1— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) January 10, 2022
