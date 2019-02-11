KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Most Chiefs fans are not surprised Kareem Hunt was picked up. Fans don’t want him at Arrowhead but are happy Hunt got his second chance. There are concerns about where he is going although.
KCTV5 caught up with 610 Sports Radio Monday afternoon and radio personality say Cleveland is possibly the worst place he could go.
“It feels like Satin couldn’t of come up with a better place for Kareem Hunt to go then back home to Cleveland,” Ron Hughley, who is with 610 Sports Radio, said.
The way Hughley looks at it, Kareem Hunt is returning to the scene of the crime.
“Where’s the worst place he can go!? How about back home where potentially enablers are,” Hughley voiced.
This was the main thought repeated on 610 Sports Radio Monday afternoon. They are nervous this move won’t be a good one, personally for Hunt.
“Go far away from this as humanly possible because again we all know the dangers of going back home and you have to hold yourself to a different standard,” Hughley stated.
A video from Cleveland is what got Hunt in trouble in the first place. He’s seen kicking and pushing a woman at a hotel. After the video surfaced, the Chiefs let him go.
Now Hunt is getting a chance to play again from the general manager who drafted him in the first place. John Dorsey is now the general manager of the Browns.
Brad Fanning at 610 says although fans won’t see Hunt in the first several games, for the Browns this was a good deal. They got a good player, for cheap.
“I think he deserves a second chance, Cleveland is going to give it to him,” Fanning said.
Hunt will be put on the commissioners exempt list until a suspension can be put into place. So fans may not see him walk onto the field until after Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.