KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCTV5 was at the Plaza talking to Chiefs fans Wednesday. Even though there’s mixed reaction from fans, some still think there should be some sort of punishment on the field.
After the Johnson County’s DA office announced there would be no criminal charges filed, KCTV5 wanted to see what fans had to say about it.
A lot of people said he’s a good player but didn’t want to go on camera. Off-camera many said if there is evidence, he should be charged.
“The district attorney is the pro and if he feels there’s not enough to bring charges, then I’d say there’s not enough to bring charges,” Rob Kinder, who is a Chiefs fan, said.
“I think it’s a good thing, but he should be punished in some kind of way, so we would let everyone know if you do this kind of stuff or allegedly, there’s still going to be some consequences you’re not going to get away for free. So, I think they should suspend him for one or two games. That’s my personal opinion,” Vi Luu, who is another Chiefs fan, said.
