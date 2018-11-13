KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many Chiefs fans have been looking forward to this game for months with planning a trip to Mexico to see their team in action.
There are mixed emotions for a lot of Chiefs fans.
On one hand, fan David Dang is disappointed he won’t get to see the Chiefs play in Mexico.
On the other hand, he is relieved that his favorite players won’t risk injuries.
“This is only one game. Why risk our quarterback going down? Hill (Tyreek Hill) going down? Risk anyone going down and vice versa with the Rams. I’m sure they have the same feelings. There is no need to risk anyone’s health over greed I’m somewhat pleased to see the NFL moving it to Los Angeles but in LA right now there are a lot of issues also with the air that you breathe. So there is not a win, win here. Postponing it would not work,” said David Dang, Chiefs Fan.
Dang, a season ticket holder for 15 years who also travels to see the Chiefs play an away game four times a year, is frustrated that more steps were not taken to guarantee the field in Mexico was safe for players.
“My problem with this whole ordeal is negligence. The people running the stadium in Mexico and the people running the NFL. When they cut these deals, don’t they have a clause that the field has to be in playing condition?” explained Dang.
Dang is now talking with his friends to decide if they’ll keep their flights to Mexico or try to book a last-minute flight to LA.
Depending on what they decide, they could soon be canceling or changing flights and hotel reservations.
As for the tickets to the game, they’re expecting refunds.
