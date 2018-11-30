KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The video was taken outside Hunt’s hotel room in Cleveland during the off season.
You can see that Hunt seems calm in the beginning, but then the shoving starts as someone tries to hold him back.
There was some dispute about why Hunt and his entourage wanted two young women to leave. Clearly there’s some drama and shoving going on each side.
However, the clincher is when he turns and kicks the woman while she’s down.
One person we showed the video to, gasped when we showed it to him.
“Yeah, I think he should be suspended for it,” Walker Lewis said. “Well, I’m just surprised that I hadn’t seen it, because it’s a big deal.”
Another man said it should be more than suspension. He said that Hunt should be arrested and charged, regardless of who insulted whom.
A third man, Laurence Combs from Raytown, had already seen it and said, “My opinion on the matter, any man who would do such a thing is a coward, in my opinion. But, I wasn’t there in the hotel. I wasn’t there for what was going on.”
When asked if Hunt should be suspended, he said yes.
We heard words like “surprised,” “shocked,” and “upset.” However, Combs went so far as to call what he saw “creepy.”
Police did not make an arrest at the time due to conflicting accounts and no charge was filed.
KCTV5 News is working to find out if the police or prosecutors had the video when they decided not to pursue charges, and if TMZ putting the video out will change that.
