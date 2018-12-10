KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --Sunday's spectacular victory against the Ravens in overtime clinched the Chiefs post-season ticket.
Dedicated fans aren't wasting any time getting their tickets either.
Business is in full speed at Shelton’s Travel.
“I wish I could give you some of the names of people who have already booked,” said Mark Ebbitts, Pres. Of Shelton’s Travel.
“They are very familiar to you and me in Kansas City,” continued Ebbitts.
His clients are already betting Chiefs in Super Bowl 53.
“Even today, we got calls about Atlanta, Ga,” voiced Ebbitts.
Ebbitts says the red-hot team, who just clinched a playoff berth with an 11 and 2 record has helped business near and far.
“Right now, it’s hard to find a decent hotel on a Chiefs’ weekend here in Kansas City,” explained Ebbitts.
Chiefs fans could soon see the success hit their wallet.
First round playoff tickets went on sale last week.
The cheapest ticket price on big name websites including Stub Hub and Ticketmaster is about $90.
On the Chiefs website, the lowest price is $125, and these tickets will get you into the nosebleeds.
If you plan to Travel, experts say before you commit, book on sites that you can be fully refunded, even when it comes to airfare.
“It’s always pandemonium once the final teams are announced, the key is calling up getting that reservation booked,” said Ebbitts.
