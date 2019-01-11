KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At the end of a long and snowy drive, a warm hotel bed brought relief.
Bryan King and his son, Edwin, came all the way from sunny Houston, Texas to watch the Chiefs.
“I'm not used to driving in the snow,” he said. “This will be our first time in outdoor stadium in the elements.”
Like many fans, they prepared for the snow.
“I'm fine with it, as long as the Chiefs win,” his son said.
Chiefs Kingdom doesn't seem to mind the elements.
“It's just part of the game,” Alan Ruhlman said.
“Rain, snow, sleet, hail… no matter what it takes,” Jim Gardner said.
Howoever, that's not the case in other cities.
Nate Appleman works with HOK, a Kansas City architecture firm that designs sports facilities all over the country, including the domed Mercedes Benz stadium where the Chiefs will hopefully be playing in the Super Bowl.
“Creating fan comfort in the NFL is an important part of what we do,” he said.
He said most of the advantages of an indoor field are economic in nature.
“It's an opportunity to use the building for more than football or outdoor sports,” he explained.
In a snowy game like Saturday’s, some fans might wonder whether a retractable roof would keep the elements out. However, in this game, the snow might actually help the Chiefs.
“Arrowhead has such a home-field advantage that I think the weather just adds to that,” Appleman said.
In 2006, a bond issue that would have added a rolling roof to the stadium failed. Kansas City's open-air venue hasn't been able to host a Super Bowl or the NFL Draft.
Despite that, fans believe the snow could slow down Andrew Luck and the Colts, who play their home games under a dome.
“Hopefully the Colts can't play in the snow,” Ruhlman said.
“The Chiefs will be better apt to play in it, that's for sure,” King said.
