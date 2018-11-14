Mexico Stadium

FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, of the MORENA party, fill Azteca stadium as they wait for him to arrive for his closing campaign rally in Mexico City. The abused hybrid grass of the Azteca Stadium is generating concerns for its poor condition a week before it hosts an NFL regular-season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs. Last May, stadium authorities changed the surface from natural to hybrid. But the intense activity in the last few months has prevented the grass from reaching an optimum state. 

 (AP Photo/Christian Palma, File)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs fans won’t be getting the international experience they had hoped for.

The Chiefs will play the Rams in Los Angeles, instead of Mexico.

Many Chiefs fans are disappointed they have to change their plans for Monday Night Football.

The decision was made to keep the players from risking injury.

Estadio Azteca stadium in Mexico City, was wrecked after a Shakira concert and two games there over the past weekend.

The NFL made the call to move the game to the Rams’ home turf after players threatened to not play.

The question is, what do fans do now?

For fans who bought tickets you can exchange it for the same seat in Los Angeles.

Still people are beyond frustrated at the last-minute change.

“Not every fan is a millionaire,” said Chiefs fan Chad Coons. “We had to save eight months for this trip. The explanation they are giving us is they’ll give us a ticket transfer. Well how much is it going to cost for me to cancel my flights, cancel my hotel, cancel my rental car and rebook a flight on five days notice to LA.”

Many fans are saying the NFL should have checked out the stadium in Mexico City more thoroughly to make sure it lived up to playing standards.

