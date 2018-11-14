KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs fans won’t be getting the international experience they had hoped for.
The Chiefs will play the Rams in Los Angeles, instead of Mexico.
Many Chiefs fans are disappointed they have to change their plans for Monday Night Football.
The decision was made to keep the players from risking injury.
Estadio Azteca stadium in Mexico City, was wrecked after a Shakira concert and two games there over the past weekend.
The NFL made the call to move the game to the Rams’ home turf after players threatened to not play.
The question is, what do fans do now?
For fans who bought tickets you can exchange it for the same seat in Los Angeles.
Still people are beyond frustrated at the last-minute change.
“Not every fan is a millionaire,” said Chiefs fan Chad Coons. “We had to save eight months for this trip. The explanation they are giving us is they’ll give us a ticket transfer. Well how much is it going to cost for me to cancel my flights, cancel my hotel, cancel my rental car and rebook a flight on five days notice to LA.”
Many fans are saying the NFL should have checked out the stadium in Mexico City more thoroughly to make sure it lived up to playing standards.
