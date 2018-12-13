KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’re planning to buy a Patrick Mahomes jersey, you might be out of luck.
Managers at Rally House say they’ve been out of Mahomes jerseys since the beginning of November.
But it’s not just there, number 15 is hard to come by across the city.
Managers at Rally House say Mahomes jerseys may be the favorite, but they’re also out of Hill jerseys too!
As far as when they’ll get them back in stock, they couldn’t say.
But it’s no secret that fans across the metro are pumped for Thursday game.
Dale Glover and his wife at Rally House were at Rally House gearing up for gameday.
They’ve lived in Colorado for 25 years but are still diehard fans. They say they can’t wait to head to the game tonight in Chiefs Kingdom.
“The chance for them to win and to get home field throughout the playoffs is just going to be amazing,” Glover said. “We’re excited to be there. And I know it’s supposed to rain, but we don’t care. We’re going to be there anyhow!”
If the Chiefs win Thursday, you’ll want to make a bee line to Rally House on Friday morning.
They’ll have AFC West shirts available if the Chiefs win.
