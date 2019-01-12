KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The snow couldn’t and wouldn’t stop Chiefs fans from getting outside today to support their team.
Even some fans couldn’t be stopped by a drive up from Wichita. “It was very scary,” that fan said. “I honestly wouldn’t have done it again.”
The overnight snow was no match for workers downtown or for Craig Sears, who flew all the way from Toronto, Canada on Friday.
“This is nice out,” he said. “I don’t even have a coat.”
“I’ve loved the Chiefs for, gosh, it’s been 25 years now,” he said. “I am a Kansas City Chiefs diehard. I have season tickets and I come as much as I can.”
Sears made a quick stop at the Rally House near the Power & Light District because, while he may be used to the snow and cold weather, he needed one thing: a hat.
“I’m bald,” he stated. “That’s the only way I get cold is if I don’t have a hat.”
The Chiefs may have the best fans in the NFL to brace Saturday’s bitter temperatures. If fans weren’t wearing the proper clothing, they’d be risking hypothermia or frostbite.
It was even still snowing at Arrowhead during the game.
Crews did an awesome job clearing the parking lot, but the snow still piled up. One fan’s vehicle got stuck in several inches of snow at Arrowhead.
The driver told KCTV5 News she and her friend drove in from Texas, which takes nine hours or more, because they wanted to see the Chiefs.
She said she’s just not used to all the snow.
“This is crazy,” she said. “We tried with our little, bitty, baby car. Obviously, it wasn’t happening. So lucky everyone here is really nice and helping us out.”
Some fans who drove in from St. Louis on I-70 described the dangerous conditions they encountered on the way.
“Tractor trailer flipped over, lost their load,” they said. “Cars in the ditches. Cars the wrong way on both sides of the road. There were fresh things happening even though the roads were clear.”
Despite all that, they still drove in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.