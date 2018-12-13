KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It was a cold night for tailgating, but that didn’t stop Chiefs fans. The roars could be heard from around the stadium, and there was a lot to cheer about.
As fans warmed up around fire pits in anticipation, KCTV5 asked what made this game special.
“The quarterback matchup. We got two great quarterbacks playing,” said Shawn Tyndell, Wichita.
The jerseys that dominated were for Chiefs wunderkind Patrick Mahomes.
“He can make plays happen that you never would have imagined,” voiced Brad Small, Warrensburg.
But the name topping the conversation was Eric Berry, back from a year out injured, after previously coming back from a battle with cancer.
“The Achilles, that’s tough to come back from. Cancer is even harder obviously,” expressed Aaron Schildknecht, Warrensburg.
“For him to step back on the field when we need him the most is, it’s awesome. It’s a great feeling,” exclaimed Eric Padilla, KCMO.
It’s not just the who, but also the what, the whole experience.
“Setting up, getting the barbecues going. The whole deal,” proclaimed Aaron Nelson, Toronto.
It’s a first for that man, in town for business from Toronto where most who watch American football root for the Buffalo Bills.
“But you have an appreciation for a good sport and good football and there is a lot of people getting on the Chiefs bandwagon,” said Nelson.
He gladly hopped on that wagon Thursday to take in the food, the fans and a team that is on fire, or as rapper Lil’ Jon says...
“Turn it out and everybody shout...GO CHIEFS.”
That Canadian visitor said he’s been taken around to sights in town, but this has been the highlight by far.
