KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs Kingdom stretches far and wide, with loyal fans watching every week coast-to-coast.
Doug Morris knows this well. He lives in Florida, but grew up in Missouri. Several years ago he began organizing Chiefs meetup groups at a local bar.
"It's about getting Chiefs fans together so we can enjoy this golden era of Chiefs football," he said.
Morris and his fellow Kansas City fans started calling their group "Arrowhead South." KCTV5 met them in 2020 and 2021 when they organized pep rallies in Miami and Tampa.
"Most of our people in our chapters were born in the general area of Kansas City, or at least the viewership," Morris said.
Recently Morris has been connecting with other fan groups that have sprung up. Chris Wedding organizes meetups in LA. He and his friends have been watching the team together for more than a decade.
"I have a lot of really great friends that I only see from September through February," Wedding said.
Both groups have grown exponentially. Morris said his local bar now has 150-300 fans watching games every week. Wedding said there are now thousands of people attending meetups in and around Las Angeles.
Morris has expanded Arrowhead South into Arrowhead Kingdom, a full-fledged nonprofit that uses meetups to organize fundraisers for 15 and Mahomies and other causes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.