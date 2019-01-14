Chiefs fan gets the ultimate show and tell

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You’ve likely seen the video of the moment when Patrick Mahomes handed his game worn headband to young fans after the Chiefs defeated the Colts, ending a dreaded playoff drought.
Brody Vaughn had quite the show and tell Monday morning filled with a little Mahomes magic.
There’s buzz inside the hallways of Clardy Elementary School.
“When I told everyone, they were like I don't believe you. Then I go to my backpack and show them, and they are like what?!? what?!,” exclaimed Vaughn.
Two friends have a tale to tell about their Saturday at Arrowhead. Kristy Cofer’s 4th grade classroom couldn’t wait to hear it. Again.
Thanks to Charlie Prenger’s grandma, he and friend Vaughn got to take selfies with Kelce, hang with Charcandrick West and Justin Houston.
They also high-fived Tyreek Hill and that was the moment when they saw number 15 enter the locker room club.
“I was kind of in the corner I was pointing and yelling.” Vaughn continued, “when he saw us, he had a giant smile on his face. He was smiling, hi fiving.”
Mahomes took off his headband and placed it in Vaughn’s hand.
“It was really wet,” proclaimed Vaughn.
“It was his first game. I couldn't be happier for him,” said Prenger.
Videos of the boys’ genuine joy had fans hitting their ‘like’ and ‘share’ buttons on social media.
Still some classmates took some convincing.
“As you know Patrick Mahomes is a huge star, so they were like what the heck? So awesome,” stated Prenger.
The boys know some die hard adult fans would like to get their hands on the headband.
“Just because it's his first playoff game and win but if they win the Super Bowl it could go for a lot more,” said Vaughn.
But it’s not for sale.
“Nope,” stated Vaughn.
It’s a memory they’re holding on to. One Vaughn originally put in his pocket.
“When we went to church the next morning, he was looking through his pocket and he couldn't find it and I was like did you lose it? and he was like no it's right here,” laughed Prenger.
Vaughn was kind enough to let KCTV5 hold it. He does have big plans for the Mahomes’ headband. He wants to place it safely inside of a shadow box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.