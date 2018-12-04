LAS VEGAS, NV (KCTV) -- The Las Vegas Stadium is still under construction, but the Chiefs Kingdom has made their homecoming in soon-to-be Raiders territory in more ways than one thanks to one die-hard fan.
Twelve months ago, Gerard DeCosta, a construction worker on the site of the Raiders' new stadium, buried a Kansas City Chiefs flag in the dirt beneath the future home of the infamous Black Hole.
DeCosta, who lives in Las Vegas, was banned from working on the site after a photo of him posed with the flag circulated on social media in front of then dirt site.
And if that event did not infuriate Raiders fans, his latest photo might.
On Tuesday, DeCosta posted a photo to Facebook stating he was officially the first Chiefs fan to sit with his Chiefs gear on the new Raiders bleachers before they were even placed in the stadium.
DeCosta was working on a site 15 miles from the new stadium were the bleachers were being stored.
The 65,000-seat stadium will bring 520,000 people to Raiders' home games each year. It's set to open in 2020.
