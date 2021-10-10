KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) --- Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 on Sunday night.
The rematch of the AFC title game was delayed more than an hour by lightning when the teams were at halftime.
The Bills improved to 4-1 by beating the Chiefs for only the second time in their last seven meetings.
Patrick Mahomes threw two TD passes and was picked off twice, both of them on balls that were tipped, as the Chiefs dropped to 2-3 and last place in the AFC West.
The Chiefs' defense gave up 315 yards through the air, 121 on the ground and 8.1 yards per play. And the Kansas City defense could not make a stop when the offense scored in the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game.
