KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have extended their partnership with Anheuser-Busch.
The Chiefs announced Tuesday, an extension of the exclusive agreement.
“Anheuser-Busch has been a loyal partner of the Chiefs for more than three decades,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.
In connection to the announcement, the Chiefs and Anheuser-Busch are introducing the ‘Bud Light Touchdown Club.’ The fan focused area is a lounge with bar tables, bar stools, and includes fridges loaded with free beer.
The Bud Light Touchdown Club is located on the field level behind the east endzone of Arrowhead Stadium.
The extension also includes a social series where Chiefs players test their knowledge of each other, Kingdom Blonde Ale, and the ‘Dilly Dilly Cam.’
Bud Light will also include a “Responsibility Has Its Rewards” program. Fans who sign up as designated drivers will receive a free soft drink coupon. The Chiefs have been in the top 5 in designated driver sign-ups since 2010 and led the NFL in 2015.
