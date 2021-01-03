KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will reportedly be interviewed for at least one team's head coaching vacancy.
The Atlanta Falcons will interview Bieniemy, along with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, the team's official Website reports.
Bieniemy, who has never been a head coach in the league or college level, has served as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018.
He has been mentioned for head coaching jobs the past two offseasons.
