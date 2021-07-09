LOS ANGELES, CA (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been charged with a felony in Los Angeles County, according to the District Attorney's Office in Los Angeles County.
It's a weapons felony charge from the March 13th arrest.
He is due in court next week.
KCTV5 has reached out to Clark's attorney and the team, but no response was given.
Last month, Clark's attorney told KCTV5 the firearm belonged to Clark's bodyguard.
