FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Chiefs Defensive Backs Coach Emmitt Thomas has announced his retirement after coaching for 38 years in the National Football League.
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid in a statement said,
“Having a pro football hall of famer lead that room and share his experiences as a player and coach has been incredible for our guys. Beyond football, he's a tremendous person and I’ve enjoyed working with him and getting to know him.”
Thomas played for the Chiefs from 1966-1978 as a cornerback. He had a total of 58 interceptions and had two Super Bowl appearances including a win from Super Bowl IV.
As a player, Thomas was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
