De'Anthony M. Thomas

De'Anthony M. Thomas.

 (Allen County Sheriff's Office)

ALLEN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony M. Thomas was arrested in Allen County, Kansas on Saturday.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old was booked into the Allen County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He has since been released from jail on bond.

Thomas is from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Chiefs spokesman told KCTV5 News that the team is aware of Thomas’ arrest and has no further comment at this time.

The fifth-year wide receiver entered his fifth season with the Chiefs in 2018.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.