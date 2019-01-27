ALLEN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony M. Thomas was arrested in Allen County, Kansas on Saturday.
According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old was booked into the Allen County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He has since been released from jail on bond.
Thomas is from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, according to the sheriff’s office.
A Chiefs spokesman told KCTV5 News that the team is aware of Thomas’ arrest and has no further comment at this time.
The fifth-year wide receiver entered his fifth season with the Chiefs in 2018.
