KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A win on Sunday would secure the Kansas City Chiefs' sixth straight AFC West championship.
FIRST QUARTER RECAP
The Chiefs wasted no time jumping on the Steelers, using a 14-play opening drive to take a 7-0 lead.
The drive lasted over half of the first quarter and was capped off by a two-yard touchdown by Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Edwards-Helaire was drilled in the backfield by the Steelers defense, but was able to shake it off and score.
After Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception, the Chiefs offense capitalized with its second touchdown of the game.
Mahomes' touchdown pass was the 62nd he's thrown at Arrowhead Stadium, tying the record for most touchdowns thrown by a quarterback at the stadium.
It gave the Chiefs a 14-0 lead:
SECOND QUARTER
It was more of the same for the Chiefs in the second quarter. The Chiefs held the Steelers' offense to under 100 yards in the first half.
Mahomes' touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman extended the Chiefs' lead to 23-0. It was Mahomes 63rd career touchdown pass at Arrowhead Stadium.
THIRD QUARTER RECAP
Mahomes connected with Byron Pringle again in the third quarter to extend the Chiefs' lead to 30-0. It capped off a 7-play, 51-yard drive that drained just over four minutes from the clock.
The Steelers offense had its best drive of the game in the third quarter.
A 15-play, 54-yard drive ended with a field goal to finally get Pittsburgh.
